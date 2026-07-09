New trailer for Hope just goes ahead and shows us the aliens

The film, which includes Taylor Russell, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender among its cast, opens in September.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 9, 2026 | 10:09am
Screenshot: Neon/YouTube
Film News Hope
New trailer for Hope just goes ahead and shows us the aliens

It’s not especially uncommon for a creature feature—especially in the marketing materials for said creature feature—to be rather cagey about what said creatures look like. That is not a concern that the new trailer for Hope, from director Na Hong-jin, shares. We don’t get just one look at the aliens that have apparently violently descended on the village of Hope Harbor, Korea, but several (and an extended look at their spaceship, to boot). Sometimes they look more like your classic little green men, and others they seem more of the tentacled, Independence Day variety. Are they shapeshifters, or is it possible that their planet in fact has more than one species? 

Unless you were already lucky enough to catch Hope when it premiered at Cannes earlier this year, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the answer to these questions. What we do know is that the film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton, along with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. 

An official synopsis for the film reads: 

“In the remote village of Hope Harbor, a mysterious creature has wreaked havoc on the village. Police and local hunters set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But not all is as it seems. As panic spreads and reality begins to unravel, the village finds itself facing something far beyond imagination.” 

Hope opens in theaters on September 9.

 
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