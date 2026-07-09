New trailer for Hope just goes ahead and shows us the aliens The film, which includes Taylor Russell, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender among its cast, opens in September.

It’s not especially uncommon for a creature feature—especially in the marketing materials for said creature feature—to be rather cagey about what said creatures look like. That is not a concern that the new trailer for Hope, from director Na Hong-jin, shares. We don’t get just one look at the aliens that have apparently violently descended on the village of Hope Harbor, Korea, but several (and an extended look at their spaceship, to boot). Sometimes they look more like your classic little green men, and others they seem more of the tentacled, Independence Day variety. Are they shapeshifters, or is it possible that their planet in fact has more than one species?