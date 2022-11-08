People keep asking if Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick for the Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina, and we haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, we’re thinking he’s in talks to come back! Ahem. That comes from Collider, which says Reeves is set to appear in Ballerina as the Baba Yaga himself. We don’t know how extensive his appearance would be (they hopefully won’t turn this into a Book Of Boba Fett situation where the character from the main thing comes in and completely dominates the spin-off), but we do know that another familiar face from the John Wick movies will be making an appearance that does sound like it will be important.

That’s because The Hollywood Reporter says that Ian McShane—a.k.a. duplicitous hotel mogul Winston—will be appearing in Ballerina for what a press release says will be a “pivotal role” in the story. We don’t know many specifics about that story, but we do know it stars Ana de Armas as an assassin avenging the murder of her family. Based on the name of the movie, we’d guess she was trained by Anjelica Huston’s character from John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, since she had a team of ballerinas trained as assassins, but this universe is pretty complicated. There’s no reason there wouldn’t be a second group of ballet-themed killers (it is a bit of trope in assassin fiction, let’s be honest).

Ballerina, for some inconceivable reason that we would still like to have someone explain to us, will be directed by Len Wisemen from the Underworld series of films—even though this would’ve been a cool opportunity for a female filmmaker to get the kind of high-profile opportunity that stunt performer Chad Stahelski got with the mainline John Wick series… but we don’t run Hollywood, what do we know? It’s better than getting Mel Gibson to star at least.

John Wick: Chapter 4, where we will next see Mr. Wick and that greedy, double-crossing snake Winston, will be in theaters on March 23, 2023.