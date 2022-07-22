Hide your pencils and lock up your dogs: John Wick is finally ready to return to theaters.

This is per a tweet from the official John Wick Twitter account—the only Twitter account capable of holding its own against a bunch of martial artists in a room filled with infinite knives—announcing that filming has begun on the long-anticipated fourth installment of the Wick franchise.

It has, after all, been three long years since the release of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum; Some Dogs Really Fuck A Dude Up In This One. And while that period has produced a whole bunch of proposals for more Wick projects, including the Len Wiseman-directed spinoff Ballerina and the Starz series The Continental, it’s been very light on Keanu Reeves disassembling small armies of trained professionals while wearing a snazzy suit.

Advertisement

But all of that is set to change, apparently, as Reeves and director Chad Stahleski reunite this week to run Baba Yaga through the gauntlet all over again. Details about JW4 are, of course, light at the moment, but we know that Ian McShane, Lau rence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick will all be reprising their franchise roles, joined by newcomers Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Clancy Brown! Can you imagine how fun it’ll be to have Clancy Brown growl something deep-voiced and menacing at John Wick? We can’t wait.

But we’ll have to, since John Wick 4, again, just started filming, and isn’t slated to hit theaters until March 2023. (It was supposed to be here a lot sooner, but a combination of The Matrix: Resurrections and the COVID-19 pandemic understandably slowed things down.) Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the screenplay for the movie, after Lionsgate chose not to bring Wick creator Derek Kolstad back for the fourth installment of the franchise.