Instagram about to start letting internet randos "remix" your photos with AI

“Oh fuck yeah,” nobody said this week, after Facebook and Instagram owner Meta announced that it was getting into the crappy AI images game, joining an already glutted market of slop spigots with its new Muse Image service. But before you instantly dismiss this latest program for crafting the ultimate anime girlfriend avatar, Wired notes that Muse does have one revolutionary feature—in the sense that it might drive people into actual revolt. That is, the new tech is integrated with Instagram in such a way that anybody can apparently “remix” any public pictures you’ve posted to your account, allowing your photos to simultaneously help train the company’s models and let the planet’s creepers do their damnedest to try to remix your shirt straight off, a veritable duet of pleasures.

If you would like to not be subjected to Modern Online Indignities No. 1,655,435 through 1,655,800 or so, you can, of course choose to opt out of being remixed, as human existence continues to devolve into a series of moments where you try to Bartleby, The Scrivener your way out of having terrible things happen to you pretty much constantly. Meta notes in its help pages that opting out of the program will not get rid of any previous remixes made from your photos—and that it doesn’t intend to tell you when it happens, either—so this might be one of those situations where an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of not seeing what you look like as a Minion or an erotic dragon weightlifter or whatever. (The Sharing and reuse tab, and then “Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta,” is where to go in settings.)

For its own part, Meta tried to make this sound more fun than the “everyone we’ve mentioned it to today made an angry noise” that’s been our personal experience, writing that the feature is great “Whether you want to design a custom event invitation, mock up a collaborative creative concept, or generate a personalized graphic,” and, yes, Meta, we’re sure some of these graphics are going to get extremely personalized pretty quickly. Thanks for making everything suck more, buds!