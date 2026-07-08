Instagram about to start letting internet randos "remix" your photos with AI
You can, and almost certainly should, opt out of being part of Muse Image's new experiment in making the internet a worse and more invasive place.Image: Meta
“Oh fuck yeah,” nobody said this week, after Facebook and Instagram owner Meta announced that it was getting into the crappy AI images game, joining an already glutted market of slop spigots with its new Muse Image service. But before you instantly dismiss this latest program for crafting the ultimate anime girlfriend avatar, Wired notes that Muse does have one revolutionary feature—in the sense that it might drive people into actual revolt. That is, the new tech is integrated with Instagram in such a way that anybody can apparently “remix” any public pictures you’ve posted to your account, allowing your photos to simultaneously help train the company’s models and let the planet’s creepers do their damnedest to try to remix your shirt straight off, a veritable duet of pleasures.