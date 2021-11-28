There was a rare tough battle for the top spot at the box office during this past turkey weekend, with two movies cutting into each other’s potential take rather than one movie running away with it all. That’s good news for the continued viability of the theater industry, but it’s bad news for Ridley Scott… because neither of the two movies at the top were House Of Gucci.

The two winners were actually Disney’s Encanto, which debuted at $27 million for the weekend but has already cracked $40 thanks to Thanksgiving (is that why it’s called that?!), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The bustin’ sequel didn’t fall as far as some other movies do in their second week, which supports the theory that Encanto cut into its potential profits and that it would’ve been higher without competition. It came in at $24 million and has made $87 million, so hitting $100 million should be easy-ish.

After those two is House Of Gucci, which at least opened much better than Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel—which flopped because of “milennians” being unable to get away from their cell phones. Granted, House Of Gucci only made $14 million, but maybe it’ll pick up speed as the Gen-Xers decide to see something other than Ghostbusters or Eternals.

Hey, speaking of, it made just under $8 million this week and is sitting at $150 million. After that is Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, the back-to-its-roots reboot of the Resident Evil movies, which made only $5.2 million ($8.8 million if you count the extra days, which we don’t).

After that is old stuff that we’ve been hearing about for at least two weeks, all nearly making $1 million less than the previous movie: Clifford, King Richard, Dune, No Time To Die, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Outside of the top 10 we have Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which completely detonated the record for per-screen average (a thing that comes up every other week) by opening in only four theaters. It made $84,000 per screen! That 12 times what Encanto did! Of course, simple multiplication puts Licorice Pizza at only $336,000, then, which is only good enough for 13th place, but hopefully PTA will at least get a little trophy or something.

This all comes from Box Office Mojo, and you can go there for more detailed numbers. The full top 10 is reprinted below if you’d like to see it without these other words.

