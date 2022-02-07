House Of Gucci has already received nominations in major awards ceremonies this year, and now it can add another one to the list: the Razzies.



This year’s nominees for the only awards ceremony that celebrates the worst of Hollywood were announced on Monday, and Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci in House Of Gucci, is among the nominees for Worst Supporting Actor.

Though some people gave Lady Gaga a hard time for her Italian accent, the actor who faced the most criticism for his role in the film is Leto. With pounds of prosthetics hiding his face and slender physique, Leto ended up looking like he was about to do man on the street-type pranks on Jackass rather than embodying Gucci founder Guccio Gucci’s grandson.

Leto is not the only big name nominated this year either. Ben Platt and LeBron James aren’t being let off the hook for the much-discussed flops Dear Evan Hansen and Space Jam: A New Legacy; b oth Platt and James have been nominated for Worst Actor.

It’s also a rough year for Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams, who was nominated for Worst Actress in The Woman In The Window and for Worst Supporting Actress in Dear Evan Hansen.

But things could be worse for Adams considering Bruce Willis got his own special category this year: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie. It features a whopping eight flicks, including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight In The Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game. At least his career’s busy.



Netflix’s cringey Diana The Musical is also nominated in every category—sometimes scoring multiple nominations in the same category—perhaps making it the worst piece of pop culture from the last year by the Razzies’ standards. We’ll find out who the “lucky” winners are on March 26. The full list of nominees is below.



Nominees for the 2022 Razzie Awards:

Worst Picture

Diana The Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman In The Window

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana The Musical)

Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Worst Actress

Amy Adams (The Woman In The Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana The Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight In The Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana The Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana The Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One Of Them)

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie

Bruce Willis (American Siege)

Bruce Willis (Apex)

Bruce Willis (Cosmic Sin)

Bruce Willis (Deadlock)

Bruce Willis (Fortress)

Bruce Willis (Midnight In The Switchgrass)

Bruce Willis (Out of Death)

Bruce Willis (Survive the Game)

Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana The Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House Of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry The Movie)





Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)



Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry The Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman In The Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)



Worst Director

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Coke” Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)





Worst Screenplay

Diana The Musical

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The Woman In The Window