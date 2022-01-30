Over the course of a normal year, there are big movie weekends and regular movie weekends, but since COVID came along, a third kind of weekend has appeared: One where nobody goes to the movies at all. That’s hyperbolic, to be clear, since it wasn’t too long ago when there were literally months where nobody could go to the movies, but we’re talking about weekends where the box office lineup doesn’t really change, nothing particularly big comes out, and nothing makes an especially noteworthy amount of money. Basically, it’s a weekend where nothing interesting happens at the box office.



And yet here we are, talking about another one of them. If you were around for last week’s box office report, this one is going to look remarkably similar—to the extent that the first seven movies are exactly the same as they were last week but with (almost!) all of them making less money. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which could just pack it up and nobody would notice or care (just checking: yeah, we said something similar last week), added just $11 million to its total, which is now at $735 million in the domestic box office.

Number two, again, was Scream ($7 million this week, $62 million total), followed by, again, Sing 2 ($4.8 million, $134 million total), and, again, Redeeming Love ($1.8 million, $6.5 million total). Then we have The King’s Man, holding on for $1.7 million ($34 million total), and The 355 at $1.4 million (a total of $13 million).

After those movies is where the chart gets absolutely wild… you know, relatively. American Underdog, perhaps getting a boost from everyone whose loser football teams are out of the playoffs, rose by four percent and made a staggering $1.2 million. Impressed? Well, Ghostbusters: Afterlife came back from the dead and went up nearly 20 percent, shooting back up the charts with a jaw-dropping $770,000—and that’s a movie that’s now available on home video!

In ninth place is another movie that improved from last week, Licorice Pizza, but it has committed itself to making very little money, so any improvement isn’t especially impressive (it’s made $11 million after 10 weeks). Finally, we have West Side Story, a movie that hopefully hasn’t done so poorly that little Stevie Spielberg doesn’t get any more chances to make films. He’s got a real talent, and it would be a shame to see it squandered by this vicious pandemic box office.

The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is available in list format below if you’d like to spend a few more minutes scrolling past some information that is almost identical to what it was last week and definitely identical to the information in the article above. You like lists, right?

