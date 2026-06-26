Departing Jackass franchise to leave its dick-shaped mark upon the stars
The unofficial penis-shaped constellation features stars named after many members of the extended Jackass family and is, of course, called "The Little Dicker."Johnny Knoxville in Jackass: Best And Last, Screenshot: YouTube
When poet/pilot John Gillespie Magee Jr. wrote, in his 1941 sonnet “High Flight,” that he had “slipped the surly bonds of Earth,” “trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space,” and “touched the face of God,” we have to assume he wasn’t thinking about Johnny Knoxville’s metaphorical penis. And yet, here we are, a scant 85 years later, thinking about Magee’s glorious exultations as producers on the Jackass franchise revealed that they were celebrating the forthcoming release of Jackass: Best And Last by buying a bunch of star naming deeds for the extended Jackass family and assembling them into a celestial shape resembling the human penis, as well as its attendant scrotum.
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