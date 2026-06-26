Departing Jackass franchise to leave its dick-shaped mark upon the stars

When poet/pilot John Gillespie Magee Jr. wrote, in his 1941 sonnet “High Flight,” that he had “slipped the surly bonds of Earth,” “trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space,” and “touched the face of God,” we have to assume he wasn’t thinking about Johnny Knoxville’s metaphorical penis. And yet, here we are, a scant 85 years later, thinking about Magee’s glorious exultations as producers on the Jackass franchise revealed that they were celebrating the forthcoming release of Jackass: Best And Last by buying a bunch of star naming deeds for the extended Jackass family and assembling them into a celestial shape resembling the human penis, as well as its attendant scrotum.

And, like, credit where it’s due: Someone clearly put some thought into “The Little Dicker,” including (per Complex) building a stargazing web site where—pending age verification—you can not only view the constellation and its various celestial veins, but also read semi-puerile-but-surprisingly-detailed descriptions of both the star and its position in the, sigh, “cockstellation.” Sure, the stellar architects had to pick and choose from stars already involved in existing arrangements—lifting a bit from Draco here, Ursa Minor there—but it’s clear that someone spent a good couple of hours thinking about the placement and design here. (Including placing long-time director Spike Jonze at the proverbial tip, courtesy of a star known to non-Jackass-fan astrophysicists as Yildun; meanwhile, we can’t help but stare wistfully at some of the other arrangements, and wonder if the extreme distance between Knoxville and Bam Margera’s stars is representative of their ongoing rifts.)

Anyway: Here is your regular reminder that star naming carries absolutely no scientific weight, and is basically just a chance to exchange money for certificates with star names printed on them. Still a pretty funny way to bid the franchise farewell, though.

Jackass: Best And Last debuts in theaters on June 26.