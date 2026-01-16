Jackass hurt Bam Margera, physically and emotionally
Though some archival footage of Bam Margera will appear in the next Jackass movie, the former stunt professional wants "nothing" to do with the series.Screenshot: YouTube
It’s been a long, hard road for Bam Margera, the skater-turned-stuntman from MTV’s Jackass. Aside from the injuries that build up from working on the pain-forward series, Margera also survived serious drug addiction, the death of his best friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn, and the prolonged legal battle with Jackass co-creators Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. Though there have been attempts at reconciliation, things only seemed to get worse between Margera and Tremaine and Knoxville, who attempted to include Margera in 2022’s Jackass Forever. However, Margera’s participation was contingent on his sobriety, and when he admitted to breaking that part of the contract, he was fired. Things got uglier from there, with Tremaine filing a restraining order against Margera, who began harassing Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville online. Considering all that went down, it’s a bit surprising that Knoxville and Tremaine would want to include Margera, via archival footage, in the upcoming Jackass movie. What’s unsurprising, given the last decade of his relationship with the franchise, is that Bam Margera wants “nothing to do with” Jackass these days.