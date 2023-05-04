Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart offer vague updates on Jamie Foxx’s health

Not much is yet known about Jamie Foxx’s health, beyond his daughter’s original social media post about suffering a “medical complication.” However, earlier this week it was revealed that Foxx is still in the hospital for this mystery ailment (per Deadline). “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx himself posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Even friend Kevin Hart admitted he doesn’t know the “exact details” of the situation, as he said during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. While he has been “able to just check on him and stuff like that,” Hart shared that Foxx’s family is “being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree.”

“The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy—all that stuff is seen and felt,” the comedian continued. “So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home.”

Hart claimed “there’s a lot of progression and a world of better” for Foxx, adding, “So you know, my love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard. So, I can only hope that it continues.”

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon has been tapped to fill in as guest host of the game show Beat Shazam while Foxx recovers. “I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in April. At the time, Cannon alluded to a “favor” he was doing for his friend, likely referring to Beat Shazam. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. … That’s family right there.”