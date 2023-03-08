Relax, Child Protective Services— it’s just a prank! Yesterday, Nick Cannon shared a trailer for what he said was an exciting new endeavor: a game show hosted by Kevin Hart where single women compete to bear Cannon’s next child. On Tuesday, Cannon jovially tweeted that Who’s Having My Baby?, the “mother of all game shows,” would be premiering on E! this spring.

“You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Hart says to Cannon in the trailer, as a series of women parade onto the stage.

Advertisement

If the whole thing sounds too weird to be true, it’s because it is. According to Variety, the teaser is actually a sketch from a forthcoming Kevin Hart project, the details of which could be released as soon as later today. Although the format and feel of the faux trailer are right in line with Hart’s existing E! game show “Celebrity Game Face,” which features celebrities competing in challenges and returns for a fourth season on April 6, Variety reports the Who’s Having My Baby? sketch is part of a still-unannounced project.

Cannon’s abundant family tree has earned him scrutiny and online ribbing for years— Cannon has twelve children with six different women, including Bre Tiesi, his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and the late Abby De La Rosa. In fact, Hart has goofed on Cannon for it before; in 2021, Hart commissioned a series of billboards across the country reading “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” featuring Cannon’s real phone number. And last year, Hart surprised Cannon with a wink of an early Valentine’s Day gift: a vending machine full of condoms.