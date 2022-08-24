Jason Momoa is tired of playing the hero, apparently, so thanks very much to Vin Diesel for allowing him to flex his evil villain muscles. At the third season premiere for his Apple TV+ show See (in which, yes, he plays the hero), Momoa dropped all sorts of tidbits about the antagonist of the upcoming Fast X.

“Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety on the red carpet. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

And to Entertainment Tonight, he gushed, “I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word—he’s evil and quirky and androgynous. He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre.”

Advertisement

A bizarre peacock with daddy issues: it definitely sounds like a new lane for Momoa, if not movie villains as a whole. (Dare we say the quirky androgynous villain character is a bit…played out?) But it’s important to the Aquaman star that he branch out: “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” he lamented in a recent GQ interview. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.” Hey, if Momoa’s moved by the depiction of daddy issues in the Fast & Furious franchise, who are we to yuck his yum?

Of course, Momoa’s hero days are far from over, as he has the upcoming Aquaman sequel The Lost Kingdom. “It’s a bit of a brothers’ journey,” he told ET of his reunion with co-star Patrick Wilson. “So it’s a lot of funny stuff, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s just what’s going on in our environment, talking about climate change and just hitting on certain things that I wanted to hit on…. Just a lot of laughs and also a lot of pain, so there’s wonderful action.” Both The Lost Kingdom and Fast X are scheduled to premiere next year, so get ready for the many faces of Momoa in 2023.