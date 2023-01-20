We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ahead of serving her 6-and-a-half- year prison sentence, former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jen Shah has made it clear she will not be going on the record with Bravo’s Andy Cohen—despite the host’s hopes and dreams.

Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison for her role in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded the elderly. Shah is set to begin serving her sentence on February 17, and she intends on spending none of her limited free time with Cohen.

In a lengthy and direct Instagram post, Shah shares the statement, “On January 6th, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer questions and provide a few unknown details about my case. I want and need to share these critical facts. I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”

Advertisement

With Shah at the point where she can talk about the details of the court proceedings and the background of her case, Cohen has made it clear he wants to capitalize on it as soon as possible.

“I’m hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend,” Cohen recently shared on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. “I’m hopeful that I can do that sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you. I’m really hoping to do that.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

However, Shah shut down any rumors of a one-on-one interview with Cohen, citing the strong possibility of misrepresentation.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” Shah says.

Advertisement

“I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines,” she adds.

Shah ends the statement by saying she will share her story soon.