Jen Shah sentenced to more than 6 years in prison

Not so Shah-mazing news out of a federal court in New York City today: per NBC News, Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison, the equivalent of 6 and a half years. She’ll be subject to five years of supervised release after she completes her sentence.

The government had initially sought a ten-year sentence for Shah, who allegedly helmed a telemarketing scheme that defrauded thousands of dollars from elderly people. Shah’s defense team had hoped for three years— a probation report ultimately recommended six years.

Following her initial (on-camera) arrest in March 2021, Shah initially maintained her innocence, even making her tagline for RHOSLC season 2: “The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.” Despite this, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July.

During the sentencing, prosecutor Robert Sobelman closed his arguments by stating that Shah had been “committing crimes day in and day out.”

“Shah worked hard to make as much money for herself at the expense of vulnerable people,” Sobelman said. “Every cooperating witness said the person with the most power was Jen Shah.”

Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudry, touching on Shah’s consistent assertions of innocence before her plea, said that Shah was “lost for months in an echo chamber of her own denial.”

“She found herself staring at her truth and the depth of her wrongs and she hurt them and they were real and there was no more lying,” Chaudry shared, also emphasizing that Shah is finally ready to “pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again she will pay her debts to the victims and promises to set an example.”