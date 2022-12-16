As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.

“...it was just so interesting to be on a female-led movie,” Lawrence says of her new film Causeway. “My producing partner and I were the lead producers. We had a female director [Lila Neugebauer]. The schedule made sense. There were no huge fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave early, instead of going, ‘Oh! Well, we’d all love to leave early!’ we’d put our heads together and go, ‘OK. How can we figure this out?’ We disagreed, and we listened to each other. Sometimes I was wrong and w ould learn that I was wrong, and sometimes I was right.”

Lawrence stars in Causeway as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to her hometown after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan. The one-time The Hunger Games star launched her production company Excellent Cadaver in 2018 with Justine Ciarrochi, and the A24 release is their first project together.

“It was incredible to not be around toxic masculinity,” Lawrence continues. “To get a little break from it. And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional.’ I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set. [Neugebauer’s] my third female director, and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors.”

Singer shepherded the X-Men movie franchise, which Lawrence joined in 2011 in X-Men: First Class. The two worked together in X-Men: Days Of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. Along with numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, the director reportedly had a long history of bad behavior on set, which came to a head when he abandoned the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and was subsequently fired in 2017.