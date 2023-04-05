Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while hospitalized

ABC News continues to share tidbits of Jeremy Renner’s story ahead of the upcoming special, “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview—A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.” The actor has made a remarkable recovery from his near-fatal accident in which he was crushed by a snowplow weighing more than 14,000 pounds. In a new clip from the interview, airing April 6, an emotional Renner shares about what he thought would be his final moments.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone—my last words to my family,” he recalls of suffering in critical condition at the hospital. In a previous clip, Sawyer revealed the extent of his injuries: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver—which sounds terrifying.”

“If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” Ren ner says of the scene of the accident in the new snippet aired on Good Morning America. “And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone—[I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”

In fact, Renner was reportedly injured while saving his nephew from the incoming plow, and he was adamant that he’d “do it again” to spare his nephew the pain. “I could just perfectly see him with a pool of blood coming from his head, and I ran up to him and didn’t think he was alive,” the young man said in a previous clip.

The new clip also contains harrowing audio of the 911 call made by a neighbor urging a quick emergency response. “He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance,” says the caller. “You might want to get a life flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.” The full story will be revealed on Thursday.