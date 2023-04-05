Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while hospitalized

A new clip from Jeremy Renner's interview with Diane Sawyer concerning his snowplow accident reveals new details

By
Mary Kate Carr
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jeremy Renner wrote goodbye note to family while hospitalized
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner
Screenshot: ABC/YouTube

ABC News continues to share tidbits of Jeremy Renner’s story ahead of the upcoming special, “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview—A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.” The actor has made a remarkable recovery from his near-fatal accident in which he was crushed by a snowplow weighing more than 14,000 pounds. In a new clip from the interview, airing April 6, an emotional Renner shares about what he thought would be his final moments.

Watch
Kim Kardashian gets a slap on the wrist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
February 3, 2023
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg on what makes Fleishman Is In Trouble so relatable
November 17, 2022

“I’m writing down notes in my phone—my last words to my family,” he recalls of suffering in critical condition at the hospital. In a previous clip, Sawyer revealed the extent of his injuries: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver—which sounds terrifying.”

Advertisement

“If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” Renner says of the scene of the accident in the new snippet aired on Good Morning America. “And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone—[I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
36% Off
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Streaming time
This little device plugs into your TV, and acts as a hub for nearly every streaming service out there, making them easy to access, and can even be controlled with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In fact, Renner was reportedly injured while saving his nephew from the incoming plow, and he was adamant that he’d “do it again” to spare his nephew the pain. “I could just perfectly see him with a pool of blood coming from his head, and I ran up to him and didn’t think he was alive,” the young man said in a previous clip.

The new clip also contains harrowing audio of the 911 call made by a neighbor urging a quick emergency response. “He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance,” says the caller. “You might want to get a life flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.” The full story will be revealed on Thursday.