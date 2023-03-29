Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jeremy Renner sets his public returns with a Diane Sawyer interview and his Rennervations premiere

Rennervations, a new docuseries, launches on Disney Plus next month, and Jeremy Renner will sit with Diane Sawyer next week

By
Katie Chow
Comments (3)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

Three months after sustaining severe injuries in a snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is returning to Hollywood life. First, Deadline reported yesterday that the Hawkeye actor is scheduled to attend the Los Angeles launch of his new Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11 and will participate in a Q&A. The show follows Renner and his crew of fabricators reimagining decommissioned government vehicles for new purposes. (Reduce, reuse, recycle, Rihanna, Renner?)

Watch
What's On This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What's on this week
October 17, 2022
Gugu Mbatha-Raw says Loki acts as an "origin story" for Ravonna Renslayer
June 21, 2021

Ahead of the Rennervations streaming premiere on April 12, the Mayor Of Kingstown star will return to the screen on April 6, as he chats with Diane Sawyer about the harrowing incident. The Hollywood Reporter shares a promotional video for the special, in which Renner opens up about his recovery.

Advertisement

“What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” the Avengers actor says of his initial reactions.

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer l ABC News

The interview will follow Renner at home as he goes through physical therapy. After he previously shared on Instagram that he had “30 plus broken bones,” the full extent of his injuries is revealed to be “eight ribs broken in 14 places; right knee, right ankle broken; left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken; right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken,” as well as facial injuries, a collapsed lung, and liver damage.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Powerful performance
The M1 chip delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Get up to 18 hours of battery life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I could just perfectly see him with a pool of blood coming from his head, and I ran up to him and didn’t think he was alive,” recalls Renner’s nephew, who witnessed the accident.

Earlier this week, the Wind River actor shared a video of himself walking for the first time since his hospitalization. Back in February, his Avengers: Endgame co-star Evangeline Lilly expressed shock that Renner was “mobile.”

Advertisement

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I have been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” Renner says in the Diane Sawyer interview.