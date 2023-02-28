Ever since he was gravely injured in a snowplow accident on January 2, Jeremy Renner has been diligent about keeping fans updated on his recovery via Instagram (if only another, more specified app for the job still existed...)

Although Renner broke more than 30 bones when his snow vehicle began sliding and crushed him, a new update shows the actor up and moving again.“Whatever it takes,” Renner captioned an Instagram story on February 27 that shows him working out on an exercise bike while wearing casual, comfortable clothes.

Renner followed up the video with another story, captioned “Mental Recovery Too,” that showed the actor holding a copy of Mark Nepo’s New York Times bestseller The Book Of Awakening. Subtitled “Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have,” the book is a well-loved spirituality tome first released in 2000.

Renner had to undergo two separate surgeries following the accident, which somehow only kept him in the hospital for two weeks. The actor shared his first post from home in mid-January, and was at least strong enough to plug his new Paramount+ show Mayor Of Kingstown while doing so.

The whole thing is pretty unbelievable, given that the 7-ton plow could’ve killed Renner; his friend and MCU cohort Evangeline Lilly shared as much after visiting Renner at home. In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, Lilly said she was surprised at just how up and about Renner was.

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle,” she shared. “He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”