Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Three weeks after a snow plow accident put him in the hospital in critical condition, Jeremy Renner has given an fresh update on how his healing is getting on. And, honestly, it sounds good— at least, for a definition of “good” that includes breaking more than 30 bones, which is, on the scale of bones, a lot of them. (It’s roughly a seventh of all the bones you get!) Renner reported this news on Instagram in a new update this morning, revealing that his injuries involved “30 plus broken bones,” but added that they “ will mend.”

Renner suffered his injuries on Jan. 1, with Variety reporting that he was run over by his snow plow while helping a family member with a car that was stuck in the snow. (Variety also notes that the plow in question weighs at least 7 tons, which definitely underscores how lucky Renner is to be alive and Instagram- ing right now; he underwent two separate surgeries in the immediate aftermath of the accident. )

The attached photo seems to show Renner receiving physical therapy; he’s reportedly been out of the hospital for a few days now, combining the announcement of his return home with a reminder to please watch Mayor Of Kingstown’s second season. (Meanwhile, the posters for Renner’s Paramount+ show were recently altered in the wake of the accident, removing bruises from his character’s face so as not to draw extra parallels to the accident.) Since beginning his recovery, Renner has been regularly using social media to communicate with fans (and also co-stars, with his various Avengers buddies popping up in the comments regularly to wish him well), and promises that his horribly battered bones will “ grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens .”