Remember when Jerry Seinfeld was so enamored by his own Pop-Tart joke that he threatened to make a whole movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart. No? Well, it doesn’t matter because for as powerful as our readers are (and they are quite powerful), nothing is stopping Netflix and Seinfeld from assembling a truly wild cast for this thing.

Deadline reports that this Pop-Tart is almost ready for the toaster, with an all-star cast ready to be gobbled up by the Seinfeld faithful. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper are all signed on for roles in Seinfeld’s directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Stroy.

His first film since the 2007 meme classic Bee Movie, Seinfeld, who will also co-write and star in the film, based the movie on a joke he wrote years ago about Pop-Tarts, one that served as the subject for a New York Times interview about joke writing. As of this writing, “How To Write A Joke” has amassed more than 2.6 million views.

Jerry Seinfeld Interview: How to Write a Joke | The New York Times

Set in Michigan in the early-60s, Unfrosted sees the toaster-based pastry race between Kellogg’s and Post to create something toast-able, jelly-filled, edible pocket. It’s unclear what role Seinfeld or his very famous friends will play.

Another unclear thing is what kind of role the Devil will play in the film. E veryone knows that Lucifer holds a special place in Pop-Tart lore. Like the snake tempting Eve with a bite of forbidden fruit, Satan assumes the disguise of an extremely cool skateboarding child, offering dissatisfied classmates a Pillsbury Toaster Strudel in exchange for their soul and on the condition they fill their lockers with unwanted Pop-Tarts. As of press time, no one has been cast as Satan.

