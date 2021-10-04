Seinfeld just arrived to Netflix, so that gives Jerry Seinfeld an excuse to do some late night appearances. He went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Friday. While talking to Fallon, Seinfeld reminded everyone that Bee Movie, a flick that was supposed to be for kids but instead turned into a massive meme in the past decade, was uncomfortably horny—and he’s so sorry about that awkward plot.



Seinfeld brought the movie up on The Tonight Show while looking back at some of his milestones after Fallon pointed out that the comedian had just turned 67.

“I had to go on The Tonight Show and Letterman like 80 times, and then roast my nuts doing a TV series for nine years, and then I had to get married. I got married at 45—that takes a long time, to find a great person. And then I had three kids. I had to straighten their insane asses out. And then, I had to make a movie with a bee and…,” said Seinfeld, with the crowd going wild as soon as he referenced Bee Movie.

“I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable, subtle sexual aspect of The Bee Movie, which really was not intentional,” he said to the audience. “But after it came out, I realized ‘This is really not appropriate for children.’ Because the bee seems to have a thing for the girl.” It’s not that he seems to—as Seinfeld, who was one of the writers for the movie, should know. He blatantly does.

In case you skipped the truly bizarre movie that holds a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes and caused people to use the phrase “beestiality,” Seinfeld voices Barry, a bee who can talk to humans, who falls for florist Vanessa (voiced by Renée Zellweger). Vanessa has a boyfriend—who really wants to kill Barry—but that doesn’t stop Barry from developing feelings for her. And she chooses Barry over her boyfriend! (Though, thankfully, Barry and Vanessa don’t end up in a relationship.)



It’s supposed to be a movie that motivates people to protect bees, but it’s impossible to look past the horny bee trying to get it on with a human. Barry being a horny little bee has been the subject of memes for years long after the movie’s release in 2007. If Seinfeld’s jokey apology piqued your curiosity, you can watch it after binging Seinfeld, since it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

