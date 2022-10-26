Following the release of Only Murders In The Building’s second season this summer, the third season of Hulu’s acclaimed crime comedy is starting to take shape. As reported by Deadline, Jesse Williams is set to join the cast as a “documentarian with a particular interest in the case.”



Sounds mysterious indeed! Will he be involved, or will he just be trying to beat amateur true crime podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in catching the killer? More importantly, will he get to wear any cool coats?

Like the first installment, the end of the second season set up the next central mystery by revealing actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) collapsing onstage in the midst of Oliver and Charles making their Broadway comebacks a year after solving Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)’s murder. Only Murders In The Building’s showrunner John Hoffman previously shared that the third season would focus more on Oliver and his theater background. A washed-up director, the character’s ambitions tended to outweigh what he could actually pull off, leading to projects like Splash! The Musical.

Williams recently made his Broadway debut in Take Me Out and was nominated for a Tony for his role. He was part of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for 12 seasons and has also appeared in projects including Little Fires Everywhere and The Cabin In The Woods. Only Murders In The Building isn’t the only Hulu series that the actor has in the works: he’s co-starring alongside Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodriguez in Olga Dies Dreaming, an adaptation of Xóchitl Gonzalez’s acclaimed novel. Williams will next be seen in Your Place Or Mine, the directorial feature debut from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna.