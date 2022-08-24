[This post contains spoilers for the second season of Only Murders In The Building.]

The second season of Only Murders In The Building ended with a fresh setup for the Hulu show’s third mystery, taking the action outside of the Arconia and into a Broadway theater where both Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) have rejuvenated their careers. As Mabel (Selena Gomez) watches from the audience, Ben (Paul Rudd) collapses onstage, signaling that the trio of amateur sleuths are about to be back in action.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner John Hoffman confirms that the new case, while outside the titular building, opens up more opportunities for the director of Splash! The Musical.

“I’m very excited to both lean into the theatrical side of New York City and also into Oliver and his world,” Hoffman says.

While the first season dug into Mabel growing up at the Arconia and her previous trauma from a death at the building, the second uncovered new facets of Charles’ relationship with his father. (Considering that very interesting painting, it was certainly very revealing.) Now, it’s only natural that the show goes more in-depth with Oliver.

The new season dropped the bombshell that Will (Ryan Broussard) is not Oliver’s biological son and is actually the result of his then-wife having an affair with dip purveyor Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane). While Oliver and Will’s relationship remains solid, the revelation seems likely to have ongoing repercussions, especially considering that Teddy was a producer on Oliver’s previous plays.

Hoffman also weighed in on Steve Martin, whom he co-created the show with, suggesting that Only Murders In The Building may be his last role.

“I don’t foresee a way in which we do the show without Steve or any of them, frankly,” he tells THR. “They’re all so tied into each other. So, I just love that. All of our actors seem very tireless and very energized, happy to be there, and that’s the way I want to keep it.”