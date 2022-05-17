It seems like there would be a weighty pressure to playing “the woman” in Men, Alex Garland’s provocatively titled return to horror greatness. But for Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), the character isn’t so much a gendered symbol to shoulder as it is a grounded chance to get primal.

Men stars Buckley as Harper Marlowe, a grieving woman who retreats to a home in the English country after a tragic accident. But when a lecherous male presence appears via revolving Rory Kinnears (the actor plays a whopping ten characters for Men), Harper must confront the terrors of her past—and present.

Despite Garland’s arthouse sensibilities and Men’s obvious allegorical influences, Buckley insists that keeping Harper present is what made her so work well. Speaking on the phone with The A.V. Club, she breaks down that acting challenge, as well as her first reaction to Garland’s “completely brilliant” script.



The following has been edited for length, clarity, and spoilers. We’ll add the spoiler-y bits back in when Men hits theaters May 20.

The A.V. Club: What’s it like to be promoting not only the new Alex Garland film, but the next A24 horror title? That seems like a lot of expectation on one movie.



Jessie Buckley: It’s great! [Laughs] I feel very lucky to be able to work with such amazing, talented, quality people who are actually making a really interesting, provocative film. I just feel very, very lucky, and I loved the experience so much. Alex, from the moment we met, we felt like we had a kind of common sensibility and were looking to create something from a similar place. That’s all you can hope for.

AVC: What was your first reaction to the script?

JB: I thought it was completely brilliant. You just don’t get a script like that very often. There is a kind of punk provocativeness about it that was asking you to stand and face the things that we probably are afraid or ashamed to face the most within ourselves and within society.

I felt like [Alex Garland] was asking me lots of questions that I didn’t have the answers for, and I probably still don’t have the answers for.﻿

That married with Alex and his incredible visual perspective as a filmmaker. I was thrilled, and I felt challenged. I felt like he was asking me lots of questions that I didn’t have the answers for, and I probably still don’t have the answers for. [Laughs] But I could relate to it, and I think lots of people will be able to relate to it in whatever way that they want.

AVC: There’s an audacity to the title of Men because it seems like such a big, broad, sweeping statement. Your character becomes this conduit for female perspective. To what extent do you feel like you have to sort of do a dance of making sure that you’re not over characterizing something that, as you said, might be open to interpretation?

JB: I instinctively felt that my role in this was to experience it as directly and immediately as an audience member might experience it. And that meant that I had to not put anything on this character, but actually just live and experience it in every shape or form. It’s called Men, but it’s about relation — our relation to man and woman — the relationships between each other.

So I felt very present. It felt also quite grounded, very primal and real and archaic and ancient and present and so many things that were very rich to be able to stand into and to live with the men that Harper meets along the way. But also to live with herself and the parts of herself which she has to face.

AVC: Did working on Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things help prepare you for Men? They seem similar in challenge, if only because those two characters have to be reflective of the complex story around them.



JB: No, I think they were quite different experiences actually. Maybe less so with Charlie’s, but with this, Harper is incredibly present. I don’t think she’s a reflective thing for Men. It was very important to me that she had agency. Charlie’s film was a little bit different because [that character] was somebody who was many things. In some ways, it was probably the opposite. I was kind of like [Rory Kinnear] in that situation. The films feel very different to me. Charlie’s was more...I don’t know. You can’t play surrealism. You just have to be there. Men feels much more grounded.