Cottagecore becomes significantly less chill in the new trailer for Men, the latest film from Alex Garland (Ex Machina) and A24. After the creepy first teaser, we’re given a few more hints about the plot of the writer-director’s feature follow-up to 2018's Annihilation. (Garland’s FX On Hulu miniseries Devs came out in 2020.)



Harper, played by recent Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), checks into a rural English countryside retreat, ready to relax. However, despite her extremely comfortable-looking sweater, it doesn’t seem like anyone else in town got the memo. Already haunted by the sudden loss of her husband, Harper is tormented by a series of mysterious figures, who are all Rory Kinnear (No Time To Die) in a bunch of different wigs. Shots of lush greenery quickly give way to bloodied bodies and kitchen knives.

While Garland’s previous work is notable for its focus on technology, he’s clearly capable of bringing the same sinister energy to a digital detox. A24 has been tweeting about the movie using a bunch of red flag emojis, so it’s safe to assume that Harper had better watch her back. Out May 20, Men also co-stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Gayle Rankin (GLOW).

Buckley is up for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars this weekend for her role as Young Leda in The Lost Daughter. Up next, she’ll be co-starring with Frances McDormand (Nomadland) in Women Talking, due out later this year, and she recently boarded Hot Milk with Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).

Garland is currently filming the futuristic action feature Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog). It will also see him re-teaming with Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune) and Cailee Spaeny (Mare Of Easttown), whom he previously worked with on Devs.

A24 is about to close out a busy Q1 with the theatrical release of Everything Everywhere All At Once this week, following the films The Sky Is Everywhere, After Yang, and X. On the TV side, the studio produced Euphoria and Ali Wong’s new standup special Don Wong.