A24's next horror flick is officially here. From Ex-Machina and Annihilation director Alex Garland comes Men. Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley leads the film as a woman whose healing vacation in the idyllic countryside becomes a horrifying ordeal when someone— or some thing— begins stalking her.

Per Deadline’s description, Men centers on Harper (Buckley), “who retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, hoping to have found a place to heal.” But soon, figures begin to appear in the shadows, and something seems set on tracking her down. Whatever it is peeks through mail slots and disappears in the flicker of a light. Mixed with the bone-chilling, echoey, mirrored tunnel at the end, Men looks like a trip.

Rory Kinnear (No Time To Die) and Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) finish off the cast of the film written and directed by Garland.

Men marks another stellar project with Buckley on as a lead. She became an Oscar nominee for her supporting performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.



Buckley r ecently starred in a modern adaptation of Romeo & Juliet with Joshua O’Connor, as well as Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things. She’s also known for her appearances in Fargo, Judy, and Wild Rose. Her other upcoming projects include Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Hot Milk with Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), as well as the drama Women Talking with Rooney Mara and Claire Foy.

Garland also has another project with A24 on the roster, an epic starring Kirsten Dunst (another new Oscar nominee) titled Civil War. Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune) and Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) are also set to star in Civil War alongside Dunst. In addition to his work on Ex-Machina and Annihilation, Garland is known for creating, writing, and directing the FX series Devs.

Men is set to debut in theaters on May 20.