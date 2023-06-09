Country singer Jimmie Allen, who was dropped from his label in May after being sued for sexual assault, is the subject of a second sexual assault lawsuit. According to Variety, the plaintiff (known as “Jane Doe 2”) was approached by Allen on a plane in 2022 and afterwards engaged in a long-distance relationship, during which Allen assured her he was separated from his wife.

After two months of long- distance communication, Jane Doe 2 agreed to me et with Allen in Las Vegas on the understanding he would book her a separate room at their hotel, the suit alleges. Feeling a sense of comfort and safety based on this promise, Jane Doe 2 “willingly joined Allen in the bedroom” and engaged in a consensual sexual encounter, but expressed a desire to have protected sex as she was not on birth control, according to the suit. “He told her he would respect her request. Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no….He refused,” reads the suit (per Variety).

Jane Doe 2’s suit claims she repeatedly asked him to stop and revoked consent, but the singer did not heed her words. “Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his hotel room and then passed out,” the suit continues. “Extremely upset by the assault, Jane Doe 2 was leaving the hotel room when she discovered that Allen had surreptitiously and, without her consent, placed his cell phone in the closet facing the bed and had been videotaping the entire event.”

The plaintiff allegedly “panicked when she discovered that Allen had recorded her undressing and had recorded their sexual encounter and his assault on her… Crying, shaking, and in a panic, Plaintiff took the phone with her.” When she managed to return home, Jane Doe 2 reportedly turned the phone over to her local police department.

Attorney Elizabeth Fegan represents both women currently suing Allen, both of whom allege that Allen filmed their enc ounters without their consent. Fegan tells Variety that her team has “spoken to more women” and expects more suits to be coming. “A predator can only have two defenses: one is consent, and one is that it didn’t happen,” Fegan says in a statement. “The more women that come forward, the more they can’t claim it didn’t happen, and the less likely it is that it’s consensual. It shows a pattern of deceit, manipulation and ultimately, a pattern of force.”