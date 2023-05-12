Country musician Jimmie Allen has been dropped from his label BBR Music after his former manager filed a sexual assault lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Allen raped, abused, and sexually harassed her repeatedly during their time working together.

“In light of [Thursday’s] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” the label confirmed in a statement to People. Allen has also been dropped from the lineup at the upcoming CMA Fest, scheduled for June 11 in Nashville. The A.V. Club has reached out to both BBR Music Group and the Country Music Association for comment.

In the lawsuit (via Variety), plaintiff Jane Doe alleges that Allen’s management team was aware of his pervasive abuse and did not step in. Doe also recalls a dinner after which she states she woke up naked in her hotel room to Allen “insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible.” In addition to Allen, Doe is also suing her former employer, Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers, its founder.

“Having been aware of Allen’s past behavior, it’s reprehensible that the company picked her out and threw her to the wolves like they did, knowing how things would turn out,” Elizabeth Fegan, Jane Doe’s attorney, shared in a statement to The A.V. Club. “Allen identified her as his target and groomed her, and the company did absolutely nothing to prevent it.”

Since Variety first reported on the lawsuit yesterday, Allen has categorically denied the allegations, sharing in a statement to The A.V. Club that he finds it “deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.”

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” Allen continues. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Fegan has directly rebutted Allen’s claim about money, sharing: “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint.”

The same day the lawsuit was filed (April 28), news also broke that Allen and his wife Alexis—with whom he is currently expecting a third child—were divorcing. Per People, Jimmie filed for joint custody of their two kids, while Alexis requested to be named their primary residential parent.