Country star Jimmie Allen countersues sexual assault accusers

Country music star Jimmie Allen has lodged a countersuit against two women who accused the musician of sexual assault and harassment. Per Billboard, Allen, who denies the allegations, claims that the first accuser, a former member of his management team, is defaming him, while the other stole his cellphone, which he was previously accused of using to nonconsensually film a sexual encounter .

Over the last two months, two women, known in court filings as Jane Doe and Jane Doe 2, accused Allen of sexual assault and harassment. The first lawsuit, filed in May by a former member of Allen’s management team, accused him of raping, abusing, and harassing her throughout their 18-month working relationship between 2020 to 2022. The second came a month later when a woman sued Allen for alleged sexual assault in a Las Vegas hotel room. Though the woman admits she willingly entered Allen’s hotel room, Jane Doe 2 says Allen took advantage of the situation by having unprotected sex with her, which she did not consent to. The woman revoked her consent, but Allen continued. After Allen passed out, the woman claims she discovered a camera phone set up in the closet facing the bed recording the assault. She took the phone and handed it over to authorities. Allen still does not have access to the phone.

Advertisement

In the countersuit, Allen denied the allegations and seeks unspecified monetary compensation for damages as a result of the lawsuits and charges.



“As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me,” Allen said. “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Allen’s career has been in freefall since the allegations came to light. He has been dropped by his label, booking agency, publicist, and management company. His wife, Alexis, pregnant with the couple’s third child, separated from him weeks before the lawsuit was filed.

Since the lawsuit was filed, a lawyer for Jane Doe claims that the accusations fit a “distinct pattern of behavior” and the lawyer has “heard from others who share similar experiences.”