Adult Swim just got a little less quietly pleasant and comforting, with flashes of brilliant deadpan comedy, because the frequently zany late-night Cartoon Network block best known for Rick And Morty these days has canceled Joe Pera Talks With You.

Pera himself—the real guy, not the fictionalized version he plays on the show—announced the cancellation himself on Twitter and his officia l website, saying he got the news while driving back from a live show and knew that he immediately had to stop for some fast food (that’s the kind of relatable wholesome content we’re going to miss on our TVs). Pera’s post goes on to talk about how much working on the show meant to him, and how much he has enjoyed meeting people who connected with his various Adult Swim specials, and while he’s sad that they won’t get to do more episodes (he says he spent “three weeks in Marquette doing research” and drinking beer), he’s mostly sad that his show’s cast of characters won’t get to finish their stories.

Pera does note that he hopes they can someday “film a proper ending for Joe, Sarah, the Melskys, Gene, Lulu, and most importantly, Fred The Sample Guy.” Maybe they could do a movie? It certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for an Adult Swim series, especially one like Joe Pera Talks With You that cannot possibly cost very much money to shoot. That being said, he does add that, as the show went on, it felt more and more like “kind of a miracle” that it got on the air in the first place and ran for three seasons (though he says Adult Swim has been nothing but supportive).

As for what’s next for Joe Pera, he jokes in the post that he’s still developing Postcard Men, a movie that needs to be put on a shelf “for a couple decades til people are ready,” but he’s also still doing stand-up and is going to be filming a special later this year.