Ryan Reynolds seems to be having a good year: He gets to put Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3, he has an Apple TV+ Christmas movie coming out with Will Ferrell, and he never has to work with T.J. Miller again. And that’s in addition to the regular good stuff that he always has going on, like buying soccer teams and secretly turning everything into a stealth ad for Aviation Gin. (Everybody check under your chair, there’s a free reminder that Aviation Gin exists!)

Now, seemingly based entirely on the fact that Ryan Reynolds loves John Candy, his production company has started developing a documentary about the late Canadian comedy icon. Earlier this week, Reynolds posted about his intentions on Twitter, saying, “With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, [production company Maximum Effort] is working on a documentary on his life with [Colin Hanks]. Expect tears.”

Advertisement

A People story on the news got confirmation that it is true (and not just a weird Twitter joke), but we don’t know what Hanks’ specific involvement is yet. People also got confirmation that Candy’s family is involved in the project and will be giving Maximum Effort “access to his archive and home video footage.”

Candy died of a heart attack in 1994 while filming Wagons East. In 2019, the 25th anniversary of Candy’s death, Reynolds tweeted out a tribute video that called him “a comedic genius and Canadian hero. He also tagged Candy’s children, Christopher and Jennifer (both of whom also shared Reynolds’ tweet about the documentary), so there’s clearly some friendship there. To sum it up, this is yet another thing that means a lot to Reynolds, that he has wanted to do for some time, and now he gets to do it.