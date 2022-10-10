Known to be the utmost professional on a set, comedian and actor T.J. Miller has some complaints about his treatment while filming the superhero comedy Deadpool from a certain Merc with a Mouth. Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show, the Silicon Valley star shared that he’d never work with his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds again after the actor supposedly took some jabs at Miller while filming a scene.

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” said Miller. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

After the moment, Miller recounted that something seemed off about the interaction. “I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?,” remembered Miller, adding that the film’s crew was put off by the interaction, as well.

Apparently, the incident was enough for Miller to declare Reynolds as hating him and ending any potential appearances of Weasel getting beat up by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

“Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again,” Miller firmly said in the interview. “I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”



Mind you, Miller hasn’t had the best history of on-set decorum. After his surprising departure from the hit series Silicon Valley, stories of the comedian’s bad behavior while filming began circulating. In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, sources said Miller would fail to show up on set, as well as behave erratically and fall asleep when he was there, which the Emoji Movie actor denied.

Back in 2017, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Miller sexually and physically assaulted an anonymous woman while the two were in college, with the actor denying the accusations in a joint statement with his wife. Going into 2018, Miller’s fall from stardom continued with him being arrested for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat as he rode an Amtrack train from Washington D.C. to New York City.