John Cena has lined up the next project set to be subjugated by his endlessly energetic approach to filmmaking, with Deadline reporting that the Peacemaker star will soon be headlining new buddy cop comedy Officer Exchange.

Advertisement

As the name implies, the new film will be doing a bit of a reverse Rush Hour thing, with Cena’s “wrecking ball” of a cop, Shep, apparently heading to India to help take down an international diamond smuggling ring. And while, so far, no official buddy has been attached to accompany Cena in his anti-gem-hustling pursuits, it seems like kind of no-brainer to slot someone in from India’s thriving film industry to balance the Large Man out. (It doesn’t hurt that Cena’s gone out of his way in recent years to cultivate an international appeal, most recently with his service in the Fast And Furious trenches.)

Officer Exchange is one of several projects Cena has lined up for himself after starring in the first season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker on HBO Max (and, more importantly, the opening credit sequence of James Gunn’s Peacemaker, also on HBO Max). Most recently, he popped up with a small role in Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, but his upcoming slate includes a military thriller with Jackie Chan, a part in Matthew Vaughan’s upcoming Argyle, and, most importantly, that movie where he’s going to end up fighting Wile E. Coyote that we haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it was announced.

Officer Exchange is still in development, with no director attached—although getting sold to Amazon will probably help in that regard. The film is being written by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, who recently wrote Pierce Brosnan comedy The Out-Law for Netflix; Zazove also wrote the script for 2018's Sherlock Gnomes (working, of course, from the assembled canon of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle).