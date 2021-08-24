Appearing virtually from London on Monday’s Late Late Show, Jason Momoa responded to host James Corden’s disappointment at missing out on one of the actor’s famous hello bear hugs by embracing his computer camera while showing off one mighty nipple. The big guy’s a giver, as Momoa stressed when talking about his stealth Netflix hit, the “Jason Momoa punches evil Big Pharma” thriller, Sweet Girl. Momoa noted that, because he’s Jason Momoa, he got to bring along pretty much all his best friends to make the movie with him. “It was everyone I really ever wanted to hire and work with,” said Momoa of the film, which was directed by his best friend, Brian Andrew Mendoza, who previously produced Momoa’s “Jason Momoa punches evil drug dealers” thriller, Braven. What can you say, the guy likes punching people from all facets of the drug trade.



Currently away from his Hawaii home filming the superhero sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Momoa revealed his pack rat/sentimental side by telling Corden that his homesickness manifests itself in him hauling everything from motorcycles to suitcases full of his kids’ artwork along on location with him. Luckily for the big lug, home is where your equally massive friends are, as Momoa told Corden that he and his See and Dune co-star and fellow cross-company superhero Dave Bautista are planning to keep their burly bromance alive with a “Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie,” shot in Momoa’s Hawaii home state.

With Corden noting that the high concept pitch came straight from big Dave’s Twitter musings, Momoa said his immediate reaction was an enthusiastic , “All right, let’s do it. ” And while he had to wait for his pal to text him the pitch (Momoa, unlike the ever-outspoken Bautista, isn’t into that whole Twitter thing), the actor stated unequivocally that he’s in for a huge cop/slightly huger cop action franchise starring the two. Said film, according to Momoa, will have everything: Hawaiian locations, Bautista in speedos and Momoa in board shorts, Dave’s the grumpy one, Jason’s the charming one. “It sells itself, bro!,” enthused Momoa, to the audible delight of Corden’s live, returned-from-hiatus audience. Momoa didn’t address which of the two behem oths might essay the Roger Murtaugh, “too old for this shit” role, but, since Bautista is somehow ten years older than the 42-year-old Momoa, it’s probably Momoa who’ll be the Riggs-esque loose cannon of the pair. Or maybe they’ll both be loose cannons—loose, enormous, charismatically violent cannons.