John Oliver breaks down the stupid and corrupt conservative takeover of a liberal arts college

You may have heard about New College of Florida, the liberal arts school that has been taken over and largely dismantled due to Ron DeSantis’ ideology. (It was also the subject of a documentary that premiered this year at SXSW.) But, if you haven’t heard, John Oliver spent this week’s Last Week Tonight offering a good primer on the situation. Believe it or not, this conservative takeover is not only intellectually hollow, but it sure smells corrupt.

Details in Oliver’s report include inviting Russell Brand for a discussion on “thinking without permission”; a “cancel cancel culture center,” which was the brainchild of new president Richard Corcoran; bringing in 70 new baseball players, despite not having a diamond, to bring more male students into the fold; the vice provost of the school repeatedly allegedly exposing himself to people in a mall; existing students expectedly losing their classes and university housing; and Corcoran taking the highest per-student salary of any public school president in Florida, and then complaining that the job doesn’t pay well while performing stand-up comedy.

“This is pathetic. And, depressingly, it is the exact sort of smash and grab we’re seeing in so many places right now, from public health, to newspapers, to broadcast news,” says Oliver at the segment’s end. “Ideologues capturing something that they hate, claiming that they want to fix it, and then destroying it instead. But seldom has that move been more blatant than watching people talk about great debate and classical education only to then drive away faculty, refer to books as “trash”, and assemble a veritable Avengers of D-list celebrities, creeps, and weirdos, all so they can lecture the world’s single largest baseball team. They have destroyed a rare haven for gentle nerds, and all they have given us in return in one, admittedly, very fuckable tree.” Yes, the fuckable tree is the new school mascot. Check out the whole segment below.