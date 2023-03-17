As news circulates today of the death of actor Lance Reddick, a number of his colleagues and co-workers from across a nearly 30-year history in Hollywood have come forward with statements of tribute. That includes the star and director of what would have been Reddick’s latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, who gave a statement today to Variety expressing their grief over his passing. They also announced that the film will be dedicated to his memory:

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.

In addition to Reeves and Stahelski, Reddick also received glowing statements of praise from many who worked with him over the years, including The Wire creator David Simon and co-stars Wendell Pierce and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Across the entertainment industry, people have come forward with testimonials to Reddick’s professionalism, kindness, and class. (They’re also passing around that clip of him seeming to genuinely startle Eric Andre during The Eric Andre Show, because Lance Reddick was also funny as hell.) Jared Harris, who appeared with Reddick on Fringe, described the two of them striking up a friendship, and described their failed efforts to put together an “indie Othello” performance as one of the great regrets of his career, while James Gunn praised him as both “an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor.”

Meanwhile, fans are also circulating an excerpt from an (all-around excellent) interview that Reddick gave to Vulture back in 2021, discussing his relationship with Reeves.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens on March 24.