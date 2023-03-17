R.I.P. Lance Reddick, star of John Wick and The Wire

Lance Reddick, the actor best known for roles on The Wire, Fringe, and the John Wick franchise, has died, according to TMZ. He was 60 years old.



The tabloid outlet first reported the news on Friday, with law enforcement sources claiming that the actor appeared to have died of natural causes in his Studio City home; a representative for Reddick confirmed as much to Deadline. Reddick had been promoting John Wick 4; he was absent from the film’s New York premiere on Thursday, though he posted images of himself with his dogs to Instagram that same day.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the eventual setting of one of his breakout roles as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on The Wire. He attended Yale School of Drama, and included among his early credits are roles in Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 adaptation of Great Expectations and the groundbreaking HBO prison drama Oz. He continued a prolific career after five seasons on The Wire, most notably appearing as Phillip Broyles on Fringe, the stoic division leader and mentor to Anna Torv’s Agent Olivia Dunham. He also starred as Charon in all four installments of the John Wick franchise.

This is a developing story. More to come.

