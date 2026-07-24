The so-called "master of misfits" Johnny Depp returns in Ebenezer trailer Johnny Depp, the once-disgraced A-lister whose career was briefly mired in domestic abuse scandals, is now the lead in the timeless story of bad-guy forgiveness.

Johnny Depp is back atop a major studio tentpole after several years in the wilderness due to the allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now starring in Ebenezer, a retelling of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of an old asshole learning the error of his ways, Depp’s Scrooge and his return to Hollywood are the subtext of the film’s first teaser, which Paramount released in celebration of trotting Depp out at Comic-Con. The teaser, which looks like a classical retelling of Dickens’ Carol despite the tagline, “The name you know, the story you don’t,” places Scrooge in Depp’s pantheon of iconic roles, name-checking Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, and The Mad Hatter. Now, he’s playing Scrooge in a bid to wash away the lingering bad taste from the abuse allegations Heard made in an op-ed in which she identified as a victim of domestic abuse but did not name Depp specifically. He later sued her for defamation and won, as she was embroiled in an online smear campaign. She later appealed and settled out of court. Anyway, he’s now playing the archetypal guy who learns to be better, which is a pretty savvy way for a guy who maintains his innocence to seek public redemption.