Seeing as it’s been, oh, a couple of minutes since we waded into the muck of the Johnny Depp discourse, the Cannes Film Festival cordially invites you back. Depp’s latest film, Jeanne Du Barry, a comeback of sorts, will open the famed French film festival this year. Per Deadline, the film will open Cannes and in cinemas around France on May 16.

Directed by and starring Maïwenn, the film tracks the rise and fall of Louis XV’s court favorite, Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn). Louis, of course, will be played by a man who is no stranger to garish, ridiculous outfits: Johnny Depp. There is no word as to whether he’ll be doing the old Pirates Of The Caribbean earpiece trick, having the sound tech pipe in the sounds of “bagpipes, a baby crying, and bombs going off,” which Depps says “creates a truth.”

This is Depp’s first role since the nightmare defamation trial he lobbed at his ex-wife Amber Heard last year over an editorial in which Heard said that she was an advocate for abused women. Depp believed that it was this editorial that got him fired from Fantastic Beasts 3 and not the fact that no one wanted to pay his fee for the bad press of another Crime Of Grindelwald. (To be fair, they had plenty on their hands with J.K. Rowling.) Over the next month, she recounted horror stories as people online demeaned and mocked her, accusing her of playing to the jury’s sympathies as she recalled Depp’s abuse. Also, people just loved the romance between Johnny Depp with his lawyer, which tells us everything we need to know about the public’s response to the trial.



However, since winning the trial and setting an absolutely terrible precedent for survivors of domestic abuse, Depp has mostly been seen wandering the streets, buried under a heap of scarves. He also made a guest appearance at the MTV VMAs, which strangely pleased no one and confused both live audiences and at-home viewers alike.