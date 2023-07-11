Another woman has come forward with accusations against Jonah Hill. In a series of t weets posted this past weekend, child actor Alexa Nikolas (Zoey 101) alleged that Hill had assaulted her at a party hosted by Barbarian actor Justin Long when she was 16 and Hill was 24. (Nikolas didn’t mention a year in her posts, but the actor’s ages when the alleged incident occurred suggest that the party happened sometime in 2008.) Nikolas’ accusations come after Hill’s ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, accused the actor of being a “misogynist narcissist” and acting in an “emotionally abusive” manner in a widely-shared series of text screenshots this past weekend— a gesture Nikolas refers to as “admirable.”

In her t weets, Nikolas describes how she and a friend (who “ was also 16 or 17" ) attended the party hosted by Long and his then-roommate, CSI: Miami actor Jonathan Togo. Togo was “sleeping *aka assaulting a minor* a friend of mine that was also 16 or 17,” she alleges. Both Nikolas and her friend were drunk because “of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.”

Further down in the thread, Nikolas goes on to detail how Hill, who was also in attendance at the party, “seemed to have his eyes on me” and asked her to walk outside with him to his car to grab a cigarette. It “didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him,” she wrote, before adding in a separate post that Hill “said if I wanted the cig I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go ‘all alone’. They were all aware I was 16.”

“#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside,” Nikolas said.

Nikolas also called out Long in her thread for his alleged inaction. “Hey Justin Long I find it interesting you being in Barbarian as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends. You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. Eek. I hope you regret it now,” she wrote.

This is, unfortunately, not Nikolas’ first experience with predatory men in Hollywood. The actor has previously spoken out about not feeling “safe” or “protected” by Nickelodeon on the set of Zoey 101, which was helmed by controversial director Dan Schneider. (iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy also detailed negative experiences working on Schneider productions in her recent memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.) These experiences led her to create the art-based organization Eat Predators in 2022, which speaks out against predatory behavior in the entertainment industry.

Reps for Jonah Hill, Justin Long, and Jonathan Togo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.