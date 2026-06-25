That Jonathan Majors-Daily Wire movie is even more propagandistic than we thought it'd be

No one expected a movie produced by the Daily Wire and starring a disgraced Jonathan Majors to have an insightful political message. But the official premise for what’s now titled Run Hide Fight: Infidels is so obviously designed to provoke outrage across the political spectrum, so brazenly propagandistic, that there’s still room for shock, which is no doubt the point. Without further ado, here’s the logline for the movie:

“When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.”

“Radical Islamic terrorists dupe clueless college students who are saved by the military” is clearly tailored to the sensibilities of a Fox News-watching audience, but probably not many others. Based on the title, it’s presumably a follow-up to Kyle Rankin’s 2020 movie Run Hide Fight, which centered on a hostage situation during a school shooting. That movie was not well-received, though it did premiere at the Venice Film Festival. That seems unlikely to happen here.

For his part, Majors is “totally 1,000% behind it,” says Infidels producer Dallas Sonnier, who claims that Majors will be doing press for the movie in an interview with Page Six Hollywood. He, naturally, goes on to complain about woke, and anti-Israel, pro-Palestine sentiment. None of that is especially surprising considering that the production previously called the laborers who wanted on-set protections “communists.” The incident that inspired that comment, in which Majors fell through a window while shooting, did end up making it into the movie.

Ride Hide Fight: Infidels also released a teaser today that prominently features footage of 9/11 and ISIS before showing college students apparently praying toward Mecca with the caption: “Coming soon …or already here?” It’s not.