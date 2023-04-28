Time marches on. Babies are born, social media companies rise and fall, and actors find new jobs.

This week was a big week for Hollywood. Fresh off the heels of CinemaCon, audiences got a peek at many projects already in development. While that mostly meant getting to see things that had already cemented their casts, there still were a few surprises—take Chris Pine’s inclusion in Disney’s upcoming feature Wish, for example. But there was plenty happening outside of the ‘Con, too, with shows like Frasier, American Horror Story, and House Of The Dragon snagging some new faces.