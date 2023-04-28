Joseph Quinn joins Gladiator, Roz is back for Frasier reboot, and the rest of the week in casting news

Newswire

Joseph Quinn joins Gladiator, Roz is back for Frasier reboot, and the rest of the week in casting news

Among other news, Disney has landed the voice talents of Chris Pine for Wish

By
Mary Kate Carr
 and Hattie Lindert
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Chris Pine, Peri Gilpin, Joseph Quinn
Chris Pine, Peri Gilpin, Joseph Quinn
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

Time marches on. Babies are born, social media companies rise and fall, and actors find new jobs.

This week was a big week for Hollywood. Fresh off the heels of CinemaCon, audiences got a peek at many projects already in development. While that mostly meant getting to see things that had already cemented their casts, there still were a few surprises—take Chris Pine’s inclusion in Disney’s upcoming feature Wish, for example. But there was plenty happening outside of the ‘Con, too, with shows like Frasier, American Horror Story, and House Of The Dragon snagging some new faces.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Sam Worthington joins Relay with Riz Ahmed and Lily James

Sam Worthington joins Relay with Riz Ahmed and Lily James

Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Fresh off of Avatar: The Way Of Water, Sam Worthington has joined the cast of Relay starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James, per Deadline. While details on Worthington’s character are yet unknown, Ahmed will play a “fixer” who brokers deals between corporations and individuals that threaten them. James plays a potential client in need of his protection. Hell Or High Water’s David Mackenzie will direct from a script he co-wrote with Justin Piasecki. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons join Netflix series Zero Day with Robert De Niro

Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons join Netflix series Zero Day with Robert De Niro

Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton
Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer, Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The times are a-changin’ as Robert DeNiro takes on his first television project, and a Netflix series at that. First announced back in March, Zero Day has now welcomed Friday Night Lights alums Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons to the cast, in addition to DeNiro, Lizzy Caplan, and Joan Allen, per TVLine. According to the streamer, the thriller “asks the question on everyone’s mind––how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?” Created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, all six episodes will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland). [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

House Of The Dragon adds new faces for season 2

House Of The Dragon adds new faces for season 2

Simon Russell Beale
Simon Russell Beale
Photo: Jemal Countess / Stringer (Getty Images)

This week also saw a slew of House Of The Dragon second season casting announcements, per Entertainment Weekly. Simon Russell Beale (The Death Of Stalin) will play Lord Larys Strong’s (Matthew Needham) great-uncle Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal. Freddie Fox is Queen Alicent’s brother Ser Gwayne Hightower. Gayle Rankin plays Alys Rivers, a healer, and Abubakar Salim plays Alyn of Hull, “a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign.” [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Mackenzie Davis joins James McAvoy Blumhouse Speak No Evil

Mackenzie Davis joins James McAvoy Blumhouse Speak No Evil

Mackenzie Davis
Mackenzie Davis
Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki / Stringer (Getty Images)

Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) has signed on to star alongside James McAvoy in the new Blumhouse horror flick Speak No Evil, an adaptation of Danish horror film Gæsterne, per Deadline. The original film follows a “family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.” James Watkins will direct and adapt the script from the Gæsterne screenplay by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Peri Gilpin is back as Roz for the Frasier revival

Peri Gilpin is back as Roz for the Frasier revival

Peri Gilpin
Peri Gilpin
Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Frasier finally landed another original cast member: Peri Gilpin, who played radio producer Roz, is returning for the Paramount+ revival, per The Hollywood Reporter. That brings the OG total up to three, along with Bebe Neuwirth’s Lillith and Frasier Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer. The new series sees Frasier headed back to Boston, supported by a cast that includes Jack Cutmore-Scott (playing Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy), Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith (playing Frasier’s nephew, David). Still no Niles, though. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Ioan Gruffud joins Bad Boys 4

Ioan Gruffud joins Bad Boys 4

Ioan Gruffud
Ioan Gruffud
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s next edition of Bad Boys is welcoming some new blood the fourth time around: Welsh actor Ioan Gruffud. First confirmed back in February, Bad Boys 4 is a slight pivot for Gruffud, who has cut his teeth in action on slightly less (purposefully) comedic fare like Black Hawk Down, San Andreas, and 2005’s memorable Fantastic Four remake. Whether Gruffud will be with or against the titular Bad Boys remains to be seen; plot details for the project remain under wraps. One thing is for sure, though: Vanessa Hudgens will also be there. [Hattie Lindert]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Joseph Quinn joins Gladiator

Joseph Quinn joins Gladiator

Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

Yet another person that is not Russell Crowe has signed on to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator adaptation. Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn has been cast in the upcoming action epic as Emperor Caracalla, per Deadline. Quinn joins lead Paul Mescal (who’s stepping into Crowe’s sandals as Lucius), Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington. [Hattie Lindert]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Chris Pine’s voice joins Ariana DeBose for Wish

Chris Pine’s voice joins Ariana DeBose for Wish

Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose
Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

With its latest animated feature Wish, Disney is asking viewers to “imagine a place where wishes come true.” Apparently, that place includes both Chris Pine and Ariana Debose, who are both set to voice main characters in the latest Disney Animation film; Pine voices King Magnifico, while DeBose takes on the role of a 17-year-old princess named Asha. [Hattie Lindert]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Vince Vaughn’s return to Dodgeball is officially a go

Vince Vaughn’s return to Dodgeball is officially a go

Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years later, Vince Vaughn is slipping on his short shorts, brushing up on the five D’s, and returning for another round of Dodgeball. A sequel to the 2004 comedy is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with The Binge screenwriter Jordan VanDina set to pen the script. Whether Ben Stiller will return as the original’s antagonistic corporate fitness chain owner remains to be seen. [Hattie Lindert]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Cara Delevingne and Annabelle Dexter-Jones will get scary for American Horror Story

Cara Delevingne and Annabelle Dexter-Jones will get scary for American Horror Story

Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones
Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (Getty Images)

When Succession’s fourth and final season ends, Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) is heading from one American nightmare to another. Dexter-Jones is joining Kim Kardashian on the next season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, currently subtitled Delicate, per ET. Cara Delevingne, of Paper Towns and “Peg The Patriarchy” fame, is also set to star. [Hattie Lindert]

Advertisement

12 / 12