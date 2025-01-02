Joseph Quinn casting in Beatles biopic confirmed by Bret Easton Ellis, of all people Quinn has apparently been offered the role of George Harrison in Sam Mendes' movies.

Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics have spawned the strangest casting press cycle in recent memory. The cast was already rumored with some accuracy over the summer, but Mendes and Sony Pictures have been reticent to actually confirm their Fab Four. And so the news has come from other random, semi-affiliated sources. Gladiator II director Ridley Scott casually dropped that his star Paul Mescal is “doing the Beatles next.” Ringo Starr himself leaked that Barry Keoghan is studying the drums to play him. And now a hot new bombshell has entered the villa: Bret Easton Ellis, of all people.

Ellis spilled some tea on a recent episode of his podcast, discussing his upcoming directorial debut Relapse. Another Gladiator II alum Joseph Quinn was set to star in Ellis’ film, but apparently no longer: “I think somewhere during that fall, we found out that our leading man Joseph Quinn, who had been dutifully waiting around to make this movie… finally was offered this role—I think I can say it now because it was announced—playing George Harrison in the Sam Mendes Beatles project.”

Like the rest of the Beatles’ roles, Quinn as Harrison hasn’t yet been “announced,” per se. The Sun picked up this rumor back in October, and in December Deadline reported that Quinn was the top choice for the part. Quinn had also “been seen lugging around a guitar as he shoots Fantastic Four.” The outlet also noted that long-rumored John Lennon actor Harris Dickinson “is the frontrunner” to round out the quartet. As was noted in the reporting about Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Deadline acknowledged that “None of the deals are closed,” but it’s looking pretty likely we’ve got our Beatles. (Nicole Kidman should leak the Dickinson news, just to keep this tradition alive.)

As a post-script, Ellis isn’t offended by Quinn backing out of his movie, casting for which was first announced in February 2024. The author himself was tied up in development for his HBO series The Shards, “And of course he should take that, of course he shouldn’t wait around anymore for Relapse,” Ellis said on his podcast. As a wise man once said, all things must pass.