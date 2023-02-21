Judge Mathis is already getting a new TV show

Judge Mathis is dead. Long live Mathis Court With Judge Mathis. Mere days after courtroom TV mainstay Judge Mathis was canceled, the series has been reborn! Or… perhaps in a more legally accurate sense, Judge Mathis has been canceled, and a completely unrelated show starring the same guy, doing the same thing, and with a similar-yet-messier headline has appeared to theoretically take its place.

We say “theoretically” because the show hasn’t been sold to any networks yet, which is kind of crucial to getting a TV series on the air, but Variety says that Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has given the show a “firm go”—and if we know Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, and we don’t, it’s that a “firm go” from them is as good as gold. Firm gold. Variety also says that this acquisition brings Allen Media Group’s number of courtroom TV shows to eight: It also owns America’s Court With Judge Ross, Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen, The Verdict With Judge Hatchett, We The People With Judge Lauren Lake, Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams, and Court’s Court With Judge Courtney Court—and those are all real, we didn’t make any of them up. Except for the last one. That one’s not real.

Now, can we talk about the title? Mathis Court With Judge Mathis? Why not just Mathis Court? We get why it probably can’t just be called Judge Mathis anymore, but do you need “Mathis” in the title twice? And if you do, why stop at twice? Why not Mathis Court With Mathis Mathis? Mathis Mathis Mathis Mathis Mathis? Or just MATHIS in all-caps? Court’s Court With Judge Courtney Mathis?