Julia Roberts and George Clooney have reunited on the big screen for Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise. The two lead the film as ex-spouses who take off on a trip to “save” their daughter from making the same mistakes they think they made 25 years ago.

In the trailer , the pair find themselves seated next to one another on a long flight to Bali, where their daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) plans on marrying Gede (Lucas Bravo), the handsome man she met while on vacation. After some biting words, the two settle on a plan to stop Lily’s wedding all while trying not to end up the bad guys. Roberts’ character devises a scheme to steal the couple’s wedding rings, stalling the ceremony. From there, we see sparks rekindle between the partners in crime.

The rest of the cast features Amanda O’ Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain, Vanessa Everett, and Billie Lourd, who previously worked with Dever on Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart.

Ticket To Paradise marks both Roberts and Clooney’s big return to the rom-com. “I haven’t done a romantic comedy really since [1996’s] One Fine Day,” Clooney told Deadline earlier this year. “I’ve done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one, Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way. It’s just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around.”

It’s also been over 20 years since the Pretty Woman star picked up a rom-com role, as she’s just been waiting for the right one.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” Roberts told Vanity Fair. “If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

Roberts thought Ticket To Paradise would “only [work] if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went.” The two stars previously starred in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Money, and Clooney’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Ticket To Paradise premieres in theaters on October 21, with a 45-day theatrical release window before arriving on Peacock.