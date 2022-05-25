During her time at Cannes Film Festival , Julia Roberts took some time to promote her new film, Ol Parker’s Ticket To Paradise, by saying it’s “probably going to be terrible.”

“Christ. I knew this would come up,” Roberts told Variety when asked about the film. “Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? [She puts on a big smile.] George, isn’t he great!?”

“It is a romantic comedy,” Roberts continued before quipping, “He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

Roberts and Clooney have reunited as the leads of Ticket To Paradise, where they star as two concerned parents who embark on a mission to stop their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistakes they did many years ago. The duo previously worked together on the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Eleven, and Money Monster. Ticket To Paradise also stars Billie Lourd (Booksmart) and Lucas Bravo (Emily In Paris).

Fortunately for Roberts, Ticket To Paradise probably won’t be terrible, at worst it may turn out to be just “fine.” We understand the feeling though, like if you fly too close to sun, you might spiral down to earth in a fiery blaze. The forthcoming film will also Roberts’ first feature film role since 2018's Ben Is Back, and her first rom-com role in over 20 years, so we get her trepidation.

Ticket To Paradise is set to arrive in theaters in October 2022.