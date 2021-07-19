Julio Torres gears up for his filmmaking debut with A24

Julio Torres has kept busy during the last few years. Besides writing for SNL, he got his own HBO special My Favorite Shapes, he i s the star and co-showrunner of Los Espookys, and he r ecently had a role in the last season of Shrill. Now, Torres is working on his filmmaking debut.



Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Torres is set to write, direct, and star in a comedic feature film for A24. No plot details have been released yet, but we do know that Tilda Swinton is attached to the project. Emma Stone and her husband, former SNL segment director Dave McCary (who also produced My Favorite Shapes), are set to produce the upcoming film under Fruit Tree, a film and TV production banner that has a 2 -year first look deal with A24.

This news comes barely a month after Swinton was announced as the star of Wes Anderson’s next, yet-to-be-titled film, that begins production in Spain in a couple of months. She also has two films coming up: Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.

While we wait for details of Torres’ upcoming first film, we can at least be happy knowing that his critically acclaimed show Los Espookys has been renewed for a second season. There’s no word yet on when the forthcoming season is premiering, but we’re hoping it’ll be before the end of next year.



As for whether Torres will continue writing for SNL, he told THR that though his official stint as a writer ended in 2019, his current status on the show is “sort of an open-ended goodbye” and says his relationship with SNL is “currently fluid.” He recently wrote sketches featured on the latest season, for the Daniel Kaluuya/St. Vincent and Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers episodes. Torres has said previously t hat he didn’t ever act on SNL because he doesn’t believe it’s a job he “wouldn’t do well.”