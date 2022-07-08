As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth Captain America movie has found a director. Julius Onah is set to introduce Sam Wilson ’s new title on the big screen after the one- time Falcon inherited the shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame. The character, played by Anthony Mackie, was first introduced in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The feature will follow the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which saw the character grappling with his sense of duty after coming back to life from the five years of the Blip. While Wilson now has a good amount of practice using the shield, the world has yet to see him with it after the Avengers fell into disarray post-Endgame.

Unlike many of the more up-and-coming directors that have been tapped by Marvel Studios in recent years, Onah does have previous experience with splashy genre fare, having been selected by J.J. Abrams for 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox. His most recent feature is the provocative indie drama Luce, which starred Octavia Spencer, Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and was distributed by Neon.

Captain America 4 will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who previously worked on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Though there haven’t been any hints about the plot yet, it seems likely that other characters from the show would return, such as Wilson’s sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) and his new pal Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who becomes the next Falcon in the comics, was also introduced in the miniseries, and received the hero’s signature winged suit.

While Marvel Studios still has a number of release dates planned for 2023 and 2024 without titles attached, it is unclear as to whether or not Captain America 4 will fit into this time range. The recently-announced Thunderbolts movie will likely include The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s antagonist Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, so there could be some connection there.