After finishing their respective runs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have re-teamed with Chris Evans for Netflix’s forthcoming action flick The Gray Man. Given that their first collaboration Captain America: The Winter Soldier is widely considered to be one of the best installments in the franchise, the reunion is an inevitable talking point.



In an interview with ComicBook.com, the Russo Brothers are asked which other Marvel character they’d like to see Evans play, after directing him as Captain America in four movies. Joe immediately answers, “Wolverine,” with Anthony backing him up.

“Evans has incredible range and a great physicality, and he’s really good at body control,” Joe continues. “He’s an incredible actor. He is absolutely–I don’t mean this in a bad way–but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet and understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. He’s just a really incredible actor, I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

While Hugh Jackman was beloved for his decade-plus run as the adamantium-clawed hero, many comic book fans are hoping that the next live-action adaptation of the X-Men will include an actor who’s closer to the character’s original 5'3" height. Though Evans is considerably taller, at least he wouldn’t have to shave his chest this time?

The Lightyear actor recently mentioned an interest in returning to the comic book world, though he’d prefer to reprise his role as the Human Torch, whom he played in two Fantastic Four movies before the MCU kicked off. Marvel’s first family is also tipped for a reboot, though the search for a director is still underway.

The Gray Man also co-stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. It’ll receive a limited theatrical run starting on July 15 before hitting Netflix on July 22.