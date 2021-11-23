We’re coming to the end of this phase of Jurassic Park sequels. Following Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this third part, Jurassic World: Dominion, brings director Colin Trevorrow back for another bite at the dinosaur resurrection series.

But the five-minute prologue released today won’t be in the movie. Instead, these surprisingly quiet and human-free few minutes show what dinosaurs were up to shortly before their number at the extinction deli was called. It’s all very BBC’s Walking With Dinosaurs by way of 2001: A Space Odyssey. So enjoy the splendor of these feathered, chicken-like creatures as they eat eggs and drink water. If only they knew what horrors await them.



Everything’s going great for these dinosaurs. That is until a pesky mosquito shows up, and the clip cuts to “65 million years later.” The earlier footage of dinosaurs enjoying their time on Earth won’t be in the theatrical cut. However, it’s not clear if this short scene of the tyrannosaurus rex interrupting a drive-in double feature of American Graffiti and Flash Gordon will be.

Of course, it makes sense that this wouldn’t be in the movie because it’s all stuff that was sufficiently cleared up in the first Jurassic Park. Who needs a whole sequence when you can just show an amber excavator looking at a mosquito preserved in an egg of tree sap.



Treverrow’s first Jurassic World faired as well as J. A. Bayona’s Fallen Kingdom with our critics. A.V. Club film editor A.A. Dowd wrote of the Treverrow’s first dino adventure:

Much more than the other sequels, Jurassic World recalls the original, working in some of the iconic locales of its iconic predecessor and leaning hard on that rousing John Williams theme. And yet director Colin Trevorrow, making the leap to the big-budget big leagues after Safety Not Guaranteed, can’t match the more tactile thrills of Spielberg’s seminal summer movie.



Jurassic World: Dominion finds a way into theaters on June 10, 2022.

